Ulinzi Stars in a desperate search for a top striker, says coach Dunstan Nyaudo

The Soldiers are currently placed tenth on the 18-team log with 22 points

are in the market for a striker as coach Dunstan Nyaudo tries to beef up the department.

The four-time league champions have struggled to score enough goals to help the team claim maximum points in vital assignments.

The tactician, as quoted by the club's official portal, is looking for an experienced attacker who will help the Nakuru-based side in the second leg.

"I’m looking at the possibility of signing one established forward player with good experience to aid in the push."

The tactician has also commented on the release of two more players ahead of the second leg.

“We have released three players so far; Elijah Mwanzia, Robert Oyuyo, and Constantine Lokuwam as we try to restructure the team, to see that we are stronger and more competitive in the second leg.

"Now going into the second half of the season we will have Oscar Wamalwa and Justin Onuonga back."

Ulinzi Stars is aiming at a top three finish and has an outside chance of winning the league.