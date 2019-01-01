Ulinzi Stars held as a courageous Nzoia Sugar pick a point against Western Stima

Tusker thought that they had taken the lead immediately after the break, but substitute Mike Madoya was ruled for an offside

Tusker held Ulinzi Stars to a 0-0 draw while Nzoia Sugar twice came from behind to pick a point against unbeaten Western Stima.

The Afraha Stadium duel started in a rather sloppy note with neither side having a chance to test the opposing keeper in the first ten minutes.

Tusker, however, won a free-kick at the edge of the box but John Kamau directed his 11th-minute attempt wide. Ulinzi Stars retaliated five minutes later, but despite having a touch of Oliver Ruto’s cross, Enosh Ochieng could not hit the target.

The home side had a perfect chance to break the ice but Ruto smashed his free-kick on the wall after Tusker skipper Hashim Sempala was judged to have handled the ball at the edge of the box.

Ulinzi Stars then staged a counter-attack after Tusker’s failed ambush on the Soldier from 25-meter-yards out that was defended by Paul Muchika. Dunstan Nyaudo’s men almost caught the Brewers flatfoot with a quick counter but it was well dealt with.

Amos Asembeka dropped a cross inside the box but there were no yellow shirts for a simple tap-in. On the other side, Ruto was denied by the post after he directed his header on target from a big throw-in by Omar Mbongi with the keeper well beaten.

Article continues below

Tusker thought that they had taken the lead immediately after the break, but substitute Mike Madoya was ruled for an offside even after the former Zoo Kericho star rose above the rest to head past Timothy Odhiambo.

Elsewhere, Western Stima played out to a 2-2 draw with visiting Nzoia Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Vincent Odongo gave the host an early lead, but Stephen Etyang canceled out the goal just a few minutes later. Samuel Abawa once again put Stima in front but the Millers chopped of the lead just 12 minutes later with Jackson Duang wasting no chance from the spot as they picked a vital point on the road.