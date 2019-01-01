Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper Odhiambo wins October Player of the Month award

The custodian kept three clean sheets in that month to help his side continue with good season performances

goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo has been voted the best player in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the month of October.

Odhiambo was awarded the Sports Journalists Association of award at Afraha Stadium on November 29. He has been in good form and has helped the 2010 KPL champions to seven clean sheets so far in the season.

In October, the custodian managed to keep at bay , and . The Soldiers though did not win their matches against Western Stima and KCB as they registered goalless draws.

They, however, defeated Tusker 1-0 at Afraha Stadium. The fine shows saw Odhiambo called up to the Kenyan national team and was on the bench as Kenya faced Togo in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi.

In an earlier interview with the club's website, Odhiambo dedicated the clean sheets registered so far to his teammates.

“Those clean sheets are not mine alone; they belong to the team and the spirit that when we keep a clean sheet, we will get at least a point, or maybe three," Odhiambo told the Ulinzi Stars portal .

“When I go to every other match, the pressure is always there. It is normal because I want to keep them coming and I want to play the role in lifting the team.”

“Thankfully, I have a good understanding with the outfield players, and especially the defenders. They always help me settle in the game. My motivation comes from such and when working with the coach, [James] Saruni, Jacktone [Odhiambo], [Francis] Onyiso and my teammates, it becomes easier,”

He is set to be the man between the sticks when Ulinzi Stars entertain on November 30.