Ulinzi Stars forward Ezekiel Okare plots ambush against Sofapaka

Okare wants to play a crucial role when his immediate former employers visit the Afraha Stadium

Ezekiel Okare hopes that he will play a crucial role when Ulinzi Stars host his former club, Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Okare swopped places with Cliff Kasuti, who moved to Batoto Ba Mungu in the last transfer window.

Ulinzi played to a barren draw with Mathare United in the last match all energies will be directed at bagging three points when Sofapaka comes calling in the fourth match of the season.

Okare, who has one goal so far for the Soldiers, having opened his military account in the opening match against KCB, hopes he can play a crucial role again when his immediate former employers visit the Afraha Stadium.

“We are confident ahead of the game; we have trained well so far and we still have a few paces to take but the most important thing is the focus we take to the game. In the last home game, I managed to get my first goal of the season and I hope the same rubs in when Sofapaka visits.

“I played for them and it will be special to face them again. Having been there earlier is enough motivation for me,” Okare observed.

Article continues below

A few things have changed at Sofapaka, with a new head of the technical bench-Melis Medo, who took over from John Baraza, but Okare still admits they are a tough side to face. Nonetheless, he is confident the Ulinzi Stars strategy for the game will work out.

“They have a new coach but I think they are still the formidable side I left. We know how they play and we will devise our strategy well towards that; at the end of it, we hope to pick three points,” Okare was quoted by Ulinzistars.com.