Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng hopes for golden touch against Mount Kenya United

Allan Wanga will have to wait until Sunday to know if he will bag the KPL Golden Boot award for the second time in his career

forward Enosh Ochieng is pleased with how the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season has progressed as he waits to play the final match of the campaign.

Ochieng, who is still in the Golden Boot race, is expected to lead the Soldiers in a rescheduled match against Mount United on Sunday. The former Muhoroni Youth striker has scored 17 goals and is level with Umaru Kasumba of .

The postponed match will give him the last chance to overtake Allan Wanga of Kakamega , who is leading the race with 18 goals.

“It has been a big season for me; I am happy to have stayed injury free so far and I have also been handed the first national team call up. It is tremendous," Ochieng told the club's website.

Ochieng is one of the 30 players summoned to the Harambee Stars squad for African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Article continues below

“I have learned a lot from the coaches and fellow players at the national team and it gives me so much confidence going to the game. I want to score in the game and I hope that counts in my chase for the Golden Boot," concluded Ochieng.

A draw has been registered only once when Ulinzi Stars and Mount Kenya United met in the last five matches.

In the remaining games, the Soldiers picked up wins in three while MKU have been victors only once.