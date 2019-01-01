Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng celebrates Harambee Stars selection

Ochieng is among the 30 players named in the Harambee Stars provisional squad for the Chan qualifiers

forward Enosh Ochieng has welcomed his maiden call up to the national team by head coach Sebastien Migne.

Migne included the Soldiers lead scorer in his 30-man squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) Qualifiers and Ochieng has expressed his readiness and happiness for the duties ahead.

Ochieng has scored 16 goals for his club in the current season just two fewer goals than Allan Wanga of Kakamega who leads the Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorers’ chart.

“I am happy. Like any player, I have ambitions, and to be handed a national team call is not a mean feat. There is a big pool of players in KPL and I was among the players considered so that is not a mean feat. I am very positive as I head into the future, this being my first ever call-up,” Ochieng told the club’s official website.

He has promised to grab the opportunity presented by Migne. will face Burundi in the Chan first round qualifier match in August.

“It is a good learning chance for me and reflects positively on the season I have had. I try to learn something new every day and now I have a big chance. I say I am ready for this challenge and I approach it positively and with an open mind,” he added.

Ulinzi Stars have lost four of the last five league matches and Ochieng is hoping to help them get better results in the remaining four matches of the league. The Soldiers have fallen to Zoo, Posta , and and only picked up a win over in their recent matches.

“It has not been a good season for us. The past few matches, particularly, have not been good and even as the national team call-up sinks in, I know I have a duty to help my team. I can’t forget that,” continued the former Muhoroni Youth striker.

“The motivation that comes from the call-up is what I want to transfer to help the team finish strongly in the remaining matches."

Ulinzi Stars will face Sugar on May 19.