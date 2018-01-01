Ulinzi Stars forward Elijah Mwanzia charged ahead of clash with former club Mathare United

Ulinzi Stars forward Elijah Mwanzia is fired up as he prepares to meet his former club Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League match.

The meeting will be a memorable one for both Mathare United and Mwanzia, who scored his first league goal for Ulinzi Stars against Francis Kimanzi charges in the final match of last season.

Going into the weekend game, Mwanzia scored his first goal of the season against KCB last time out. Having played a crucial role in Mathare United’s relegation survival two seasons ago, Mwanzia has termed Saturday’s encounter as a ‘special game’.

“I have fond memories at Mathare United and definitely it is special to play against them at any time.

“The team's morale is up; competition is on top, especially now that all the strikers scored in the past game. We are meeting a team in top form, but we are also well prepared, so it will be a good game,” Mwanzi told Ulinzistars.com.

But he will face a Mathare United, who have posted two wins in their opening two matches, scoring five and haven’t conceded a goal.

Last year, the two sides drew both home and away matches; 0 – 0 and 1 – 1 in the first and second leg.