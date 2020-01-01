Ulinzi Stars' focus should be on tough match against AFC Leopards - Nyangweso

The tactician is now aiming at getting a positive result against Ingwe after dropping points last weekend

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso states the club will continue giving their best after a 'disappointing' draw against FC.

The two teams met last Sunday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Ruaraka Grounds and threw their 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with the hosts. With AFC coming up next, Nyangweso admits his players have to focus and forget the concluded matches.

"It was disappointing to draw [against Tusker] after giving our best on the pitch," Nyangweso told Goal on Tuesday.

"Sometimes you do not get what you deserve, but it doesn't mean nothing can be done. We have to dust ourselves up and start preparing for our next assignment which is a home game against AFC Leopards. It is going to be another tough but entertaining game for us."

The tactician will welcome back striker Oscar Wamalwa who missed last weekend's match owing to suspension by KPL after accumulating five yellow cards.

"[Wamalwa] is an important piece in our team and we missed him against Tusker; he will be back against Leopards and it is a plus to the team, it gives us another option in attack," Nyangweso concluded.

The Soldiers are fifth on the log with 35 points, four more than Ingwe who are a position lower.