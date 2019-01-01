Ulinzi Stars FC coach Dunstan Nyaudo: You have not seen the best of Enosh Ochieng!

Ulinzi Stars attacker Enosh Ochieng scored a brace as the four-time league champions came from behind to salvage a point against Sofapaka last weekend.

The attacker has been on form for the Nakuru-based side for the past few seasons and it seems he is not ready to step down. Head coach Dunstan Nyaudo has been quoted by the club’s official portal saying that the player has been improving with each passing game and will play an important role for his side this season.

“Enosh came in in the second game and scored, in the third game, against Mathare United he got a few good chances and came close and in the fourth he scored twice. It shows his mobility and confidence is good and I wanted to see him in a full game. He did well and we will see more of him in that attacking position.

“We are expecting Bikokwa back to full action as he recovers from injury and it will be a big boost for us. We want to see him paired with Okare, Enosh or Mwanzia and assess our options. If he turns out to be fit enough for the Nzoia game, he will definitely play a part.”

Ulinzi has collected five points from four games already this season.