Ulinzi Stars facing defensive headache ahead of Tusker duel

Omar Boraafya is the other player also doubtful for the match after he picked a thigh strain in training

Host Ulinzi Stars could miss up to four players in their clash against Tusker at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday

The Soldiers will have to do with a weak defense that will be missing upto three experienced players after Oliver Ruto joined Hassan Mohamed and Brian Birgen in the injury list.

Ruto picked a knock in training and has been ruled out of the home game while Hassan and Birgen are nursing a thigh and ankle injuries respectively. Omar Boraafya is also out after picking a thigh strain in training in the second week of action.

Dunstan Nyaudo, who had to battle with injuries last season assured that he will get the right players to fit in.

“It is definitely not easy to face a strong team like Tusker without your full arsenal. The four are major doubts and I am not ready to risk them if I feel they are not fully ready. We have a big enough squad and I will see from those players the replacements.

“It is a tough game but we are confident and we have trained well, eyeing a positive result,” Nyaudo told the club’s official portal-Ulinzistars.com.

Article continues below

In the corresponding fixture last season, Masita Masuta scored the only goal as Ulinzi Stars picked a win against Tusker. But Tusker, under the guidance of former Ulinzi Stars tactician Robert Matano, retaliated with a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.