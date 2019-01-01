Ulinzi Stars duo return from injury ahead of Bandari clash

The Soldiers have not enjoyed a god run at home this season, winning just two matches at the Afraha Stadium

has been boosted by the return of defender Bonventure Muchika and midfielder Omar Boraafya.

The duo have been suffering from an ankle and thigh injuries respectively, but are now ready and fit for the weekend action.

Article continues below

"We have no new injuries at the moment. Everyone is fit and in training. Muchika is still under close watch but he is training, while Omar is way ahead and it will be upon the head coach to decide whether or not to use them in the clash,” Ulinzi Stars team Doctor John Imboywa told the club's official website.

The Soldiers will host league leaders FC this weekend at Afraha Stadium, hoping to bag maximum points and add to their tally of 18 points.

The Dockers are top of the eighteen team table with 32 points and are aiming at winning their first-ever league title.