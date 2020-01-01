Referee favoured Tusker FC against Ulinzi Stars - Nyangweso

The tactician is not upset with the result against their hosts but he is unhappy with the officiating

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is satisfied with the point collected in the 1-1 draw against FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Ruaraka Grounds.

The Soldiers opened the scoring in the first half courtesy of Enosh Ochieng before Timothy Otieno leveled matters in the second one. However, Nyangweso believes his charges could have won the match only if they could have been clinical in front of goal.

"We wanted maximum points but ended up with a point which is not bad for us," Nyangweso told Goal on Monday.

"My players did well on the pitch and we had numerous chances which we failed to take. One goal was not safe for us, it gave [Tusker] something to fight for and they eventually got a goal. If we could have been utilized on the chances we had, we could have comfortably won the game."

The tactician has also revealed his dissatisfaction regarding the officiating on Sunday.

"The referee was erroneous, he made several calls which affected the flow of the game. Many calls were against us, even the 50/50 challenges, we were not impressed at all," Nyangweso concluded.

Ulinzi are currently on 35 points after their point against the Brewers.