Ulinzi Stars draw against Bidco United, Zoo FC earn their second point against Posta Rangers

The two matches were part of the midweek action and no team managed to run home with maximum points from Nakuru

and Bidco United shared points after a 0-0 draw in a Football Federation Premier League match played at Afraha Stadium on Wednesday.

The game was one of the two that was staged in midweek and neither side could capitalise on the chances they created and ended up going home with a point from the stalemate.

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso had to make a change in the 22nd minute when he introduced Ibrahim Shambi for Elvis Nandwa. The Soldiers had created a number of goalscoring chances including three corners in the span of three minutes but they did not manage to find a breakthrough.

More teams

The home side made other changes in the 48th minute when Masuta Masita and Bernard Ongoma were rested and their places were taken by Oscar Wamalwa and Boniface Okinyi.

Bidco United’s Anthony Akhulia also made changes as Lambert Otieno and Pistone Mutamba left the pitch while Orem David and Erick Githimu came on.

John Kago would have opened the score in favour of Ulinzi Stars in the 62nd minute after he was put through by Daniel Wawru but his shot went slightly wide.

Both teams failed to get a game-changing opener and ended up sharing points despite the end-to-end attacks in either half.

In another game, Zoo FC and Posta also shared points from a 1-1 draw registered at Afraha Stadium too.

A great combination by the Zoo defenders ensured the tie remained at 0-0 as bombarded them one minute after the other in the first quarter of the game.

Dennis Oalo got a chance in the ninth minute but he ended up sending the ball straight to Zoo goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu even after clinically finding his way into the penalty box.

Rangers were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute but Joseph Mbugi’s effort hit the woodwork and the rebound was cleared by Pascal Ogweno.

Timothy Wayanga of Posta Rangers was the first player to be booked after his reckless tackle on Dennis Ongeri in the 24th minute.

Oalo could not get an opener yet again in the 28th minute when his effort landed in Misikhu’s hands as Posta Rangers looked more dangerous deep into the second half.

The hosts, who were playing away from their Kericho Green Stadium, broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Collins Neto lobbed the ball over Bryne Omondi. Neto would have earned a brace in the 46th minute but his effort, from a clear position, went wide.

Article continues below

Oalo was lucky in the 68th minute to find the back of the net with an easy tap in as he equalised for the Mailmen after a number of his initial chances either went wide or got saved.

The teams were unable to produce a goal in the remaining minutes where only a few chances were created.

Zoo, who have played two games since they were reinstated to the league, drew 1-1 against in the previous match.