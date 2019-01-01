Ulinzi Stars defeat newly-promoted Wazito in friendly tie

The KPL newbies were unable to avoid a loss after making a huge investment into their squad

New Wazito FC signing Derrick Otanga was on target against but could not help his team avoid a 2-1 loss in a friendly encounter on Thursday.

The striker was brought on board from after a stellar 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, which saw him score 13 goals for the Sugar Millers.

The Nakuru-based side were the first to hit the back of the net as their hosts failed to clear the danger - an accurate cross was brought in from the right flank and Oscar Wamalwa made no mistake with his effort.

However, Otanga made it even after a defensive howler by Ulinzi Stars led to the loss of possession in their danger zone, and the former Sugar Miller did not have a problem to convert the chance.

Benjamin Nyangweso's side then sealed the game courtesy of Omar Mbongi, who connected with his effort from a corner kick.

After the match, Wazito head coach Fred Ambani admitted the friendly match was meant to test some of his charges as well as combinations.

"It has been a good game for us, we wanted to see how our players especially new signings adapt to our system and we are encouraged with what we have seen," Ambani told Goal.

"These type of matches are used to gauge our preparedness as well as combinations. We know where to work on ahead of the new season."

Wazito, who have just been promoted to the KPL, will open their campaign against on August 31.



