'Ulinzi Stars could have won against Nzoia Sugar' - Nyangweso

The tactician believes a slow start was to blame for the draw at home against the Sugar Millers

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is disappointed with the 1-1 draw against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game staged at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

Okanda Felicien gave the visitors a first-half lead before John Njuguna leveled matters late in the second half. The tactician is unhappy with the result and feels his charges could have done better to claim maximum points.

"The first half was not good at all, we started badly and ended up trailing," Nyangweso told Goal on Monday.

"We were better in the second half, fought hard and managed to get a goal. However, I am not impressed, with the result, we dropped two points at home. It is vital to win at home because you never know what to expect when playing away; it is disappointing."

Nyangweso has now set his eyes on the next assignment against hopping to bag maximum points.

"It is never easy to play against [Gor mahia], they are a good side. We will prepare well to get a win, it is possible to defeat them," the coach concluded.

The Soldiers are currently placed fifth on the KPL log with 17 points.