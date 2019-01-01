Ulinzi Stars coach Nyangweso: We must take our chances against Gor Mahia

The head coach has declared that Stars are ready for yet another test against the Kenyan champions

will host the Green Army at the Afraha Stadium after drawing 1-1 in this season’s first leg meeting in Kisumu.

Their first meeting was delayed due to ’s participation in the Caf Confederation Cup and that means the two sides have to meet twice in under eight days.

“So far, all is good. The preparations are good and the mood in training is also great. The boys know what is required of them because this is a big game and a tough one too; we are playing Gor Mahia for the second time in about a week so we need to be at our best,” Nyangweso told the club’s website.

The tactician also pointed out that the match will be won by the team that will be clinical on the day.

“It will not just be tough; it will also be tight. This match will be determined by who makes use of chances created. It is the kind of match that any wasted chance comes back to haunt you, so we will be keen and try to make full use of whatever we create,” he added.

Ulinzi Stars have not been in action since they played and beat on April 24th but K’Ogallo were in action against on Saturday. On Thursday their match against Mount United was not played because the latter failed to show up in Machakos, thus handing Gor Mahia their first ever walkover in the top-tier.

The club may be without midfielders Daniel Waweru and Ibrahim Shambi who will be subjected to late fitness tests. Philemon Otieno got injured in the Kisumu showdown and managed to shrug off his injury to play against Tusker. He will also be expected to form part of the Gor Mahia squad to face the Soldiers.

Daniel Rutto should return for the Nakuru-based outfit and he will be in contention for the Monday tie.