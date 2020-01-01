Ulinzi Stars coach Nyangweso satisfied with point gained away to Wazito

The Soldiers have so far played two games and managed to collect a point which puts them 16th on the table

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes his team is on the right track following last weekend's goalless draw away to Wazito FC in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The Soldiers came into the match hoping to get their first points this season after their opening 1-0 loss to reigning champions . Neither of the two teams could get a goal in the game played at Kasarani Stadium and the points were shared.

"That one point is good for us considering we were playing away against a good team," Nyangweso told Goal.

"We lost our opening league game [against Gor Mahia] and now we have a point in our next game. It was not easy for us because we did not have a pre-season. No friendly games were played and it is the reason why our match fitness is still low.

"But we are improving with each game; it was a loss, then now a draw and I am optimistic about getting a win in the next game."

The tactician has also pointed out what his team should work on to stand a chance of getting maximum points in their next assignment.

"We were playing against a very tactical team and I am happy we managed to get a point," Nyangweso added.

"But I must admit the scoring chances were few and it is something we should work on."

On Saturday, Wazito got a real chance in the seventh minute when Kevin Kimani’s cross landed in the Ulinzi Stars area but Bernard Ochieng headed wide to deny his side an opener.

Enosh Ochieng could have scored for Ulinzi Stars in the 31st minute from close range but goalkeeper Fredrick Onyango did well to clear the ball.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi made the first change in the 46th minute when he withdrew Ali Hassan for the former and Gor Mahia winger Boniface Omondi.

The change did not bring any big result in favour of the Nairobi club as both sides shared the spoils from the stalemate.

Wazito are currently sixth on the log with five points from four games while the four-time champions are 16th with a point from two games.