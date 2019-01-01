Ulinzi Stars coach Francis Onyiso speaks after landing Kenya U-17 job

The juniors are currently in a training camp at Gigiri Academy as they prepare to participate in an U-18 tournament

Francis Onyiso has welcomed his appointment to handle the U-17 team as an assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer respectively.

Speaking to Goal, Onyiso has highlighted his ambition with the Junior team saying that he looks forward to guiding them as they strive to fulfill their footballing careers.

“First of all I am happy for the appointment as it gives me the chance to serve our national team and that it also gives me the rare chance of guiding the young lads.

:I hope I will be able to impart the knowledge I have gathered all along in my career in them and that the same ideas will help them grow I believe.”

Onyiso was categorical that his new role with the U-17 will not make him relinquish his current post at as he will only be needed on a part-time basis with the juniors.

Jacktone Odhiambo who has been part of the U-23 goalkeeper is Onyiso's understudy at Ulinzi Stars.

"I will be with the U-17 only when we are preparing for competitions so that does not mean I will be leaving my club role.

"Look I have been with Odhiambo and he has been part of the national team too, so I will look to urge the U-17s to look up to him as they learn the art of goalkeeping.”

Onyiso won three Kenyan Premier League titles with Ulinzi Stars in 2003, 2004 and 2005 before retiring from active football for club and country in 2012.

The Kenya U-17 is currently preparing to participate in the Union of North African Football Federations U-18 that is expected to start from April 4 to 11.

The huge chunk of players expected to take part in the tournament participated in the Cecafa U-17 championship that was held in Burundi in 2018.