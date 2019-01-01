Ulinzi Stars coach Francis Onyiso lands new job with Kenya U-17 team

The Kenyan U-17 national team has been holding training sessions at Gigiri Academy with 33 players currently in camp

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Francis Onyiso has been appointed as the U-17 assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer.

Onyiso, 47, has been working as a goalkeeper trainer for his side . The Army outfit custodian Jacktone Odhiambo has been an integral part of Kenya U-23 that recently lost to Sudan in the Olympic Qualifiers and that underlines his credentials in his capacity as a trainer.

“The legendary Francis Onyiso has been appointed the Kenya U-17 national team assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer. We wish him the best in this role and hope he helps bring up the next top keeper,” confirmed the club.

Onyiso won three Kenyan Premier League titles with Ulinzi Stars in 2003, 2004 and 2005 before retiring from active football for club and country in 2012.

The Kenya U-17 is currently preparing to participate in the Union of North African Football Federations U-18 that is expected to start from April 4 to 11.

The huge chunk of players expected to take part in the tournament participated in the Cecafa U-17 championship that was held in Burundi in 2018.