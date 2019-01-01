Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo vows to stop Posta Rangers
Ulinzi Stars head coach Dunstan Nyaudo says his team has to give absolutely everything against Posta Rangers to get a win.
The mailmen have not been doing well in the league and they are desperately in need of three points to add on their current fourteen. Nyaudo is aware of the situation and believes his team has what it takes according to the club's official portal.
“There was a lot of pressure and getting the win (against AFC Leopards) was a relief. It had started affecting even the players and so it was a big boost to them and will propel them to the next assignment.
“In the next game, we are playing Posta Rangers, who are also struggling as we were and also like our last opponents, Leopards. So to approach them we will need a lot of caution and seriousness. We are definitely looking to start a good run and keep the momentum.”
The soldiers are currently eleventh on seventeen points.