Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo vows to stop Posta Rangers

The soldiers are keen to add another win to their season display after downing struggling AFC Leopards away from home

head coach Dunstan Nyaudo says his team has to give absolutely everything against Posta to get a win.

The mailmen have not been doing well in the league and they are desperately in need of three points to add on their current fourteen. Nyaudo is aware of the situation and believes his team has what it takes according to the club's official portal.

Article continues below

“There was a lot of pressure and getting the win (against AFC ) was a relief. It had started affecting even the players and so it was a big boost to them and will propel them to the next assignment.

“In the next game, we are playing , who are also struggling as we were and also like our last opponents, Leopards. So to approach them we will need a lot of caution and seriousness. We are definitely looking to start a good run and keep the momentum.”

The soldiers are currently eleventh on seventeen points.