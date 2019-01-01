Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo supports KPL decision to call off Gor Mahia tie

The Soldiers will now focus on their next league match against Sony Sugar set for next Wednesday

head coach Dunstan Nyaudo has welcomed the move by the Kenyan Premier League to postpone their match against .

The league match was scheduled for this weekend (Saturday) but the defending champions wrote a letter to the league managers requesting for postponement of the game as five of their players are with their respective national teams.

Nyaudo says the team has more time to focus on their next league assignment.

“Actually the re-scheduling of the match came at the right time for us; we were to play on Wednesday then Gor Mahia on Saturday. Those are two big teams and you have to give your best, so the moving of Saturday's game is a welcome relief for us.”

The tactician can now focus on Wednesday's game against hoping to get a win.

“We have more time to prepare for our game against Sony Sugar and ensure we get maximum points. My players will be fresh,” Nyaudo told Goal.

After playing to a one all draw with Tusker, the Soldiers have managed to get 22 points after 17 games.