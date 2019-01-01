Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo irked by easy goal conceded against Kariobangi Sharks

Ulinzi Stars have lost one and drawn four of their last five games

Ulinzi Stars head coach Dunstan Nyaudo is unimpressed by the team’s poor performances in the last couple of games.

The Soldiers slipped down to 11th on the log after losing 3-1 to Kariobangi Sharks on Thursday in a game that Sidney Lokale bagged a hat trick for the Shield Cup winners.

Nyaudo who is yet to pick maximum points from the last five games, says the defeat was a wake-up call for his side.

"We conceded easy goals that could have been avoided. I am unhappy with the outcome and I felt we could have done better in this game.

The officiating was also wanting. The assistant referee did not raise his flag even when Sharks player was offside and I think it also contributed to our loss.

"However, we have to do better and improve before our next game; we are not in a good position and we have to work harder."