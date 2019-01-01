Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo happy with a point picked against Tusker

The brewers dropped more points against the visiting Ulinzi Stars in a mid-week tie played on Wednesday

head coach Dunstan Nyaudo says he expected a tough match from FC in a league match played on Wednesday.

The two teams battled out to a barren draw at Ruaraka in the Kenyan Premier League game, with the Brewers failing once again failing to collect maximum points. Nyaudo is happy with a point collected and is now turning his attention to the forthcoming assignments.

"This is a good result for me, a point away is not bad at all considering the conditions that we have played under. We knew they will be aggressive and tough after losing their recent games, and we were really prepared for that.

"I am happy with the way we have played and now our main focus is on the next game where we want to give the best and get maximum points."

The soldiers have managed to collect twenty-two games from the seventeen games played.