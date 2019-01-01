Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo hails team after comeback against Sofapaka

The soldiers’ coach takes time to praise his players after a late rally salvaged a 2-2 draw against Batoto ba Mungu on Saturday

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo has lauded his charges after they recovered to force a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka on Saturday.

While it marked the second straight draw, after the earlier one against Mathare United, coach Nyaudo saw a big positive in the team’s character, heading to the clash depleted with injuries and absences to a number of key players.

Enosh Ochieng scored both goals in the second half to take his tally to three so far and positives aside, the coach admitted he will have to take time and work on the defensive blips seen, which allowed Sofapaka to score twice for the second straight game at Afraha Stadium.

“What really impressed me about our game was the comeback; it shows the players have a great mentality and character. We conceded through mistakes in clearing the ball, a small lapse that we can work on,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

“We went to the game with four injuries and I was forced to change; Rio (Hassan Mohamed) is just coming back to the team and is not yet where we know him to be mentally. Brian (Birgen) is out injured, Mbongi (Omar) is on compassionate leave and (Ibrahim) Shambi is also away. All these impact on the team’s defensive output but we will work on that.

“Upfront, from the midfield, things are good, and we are creating chances and also scoring goals.”