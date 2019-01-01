Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo eyes league title after FKF Shield Cup exit

The Soldiers are currently placed 10th on the 18-team table with 21 points, 12 adrift of leaders Sofapaka

head coach Dunstan Nyaudo has urged his charges to focus on the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League.

The soldiers were eliminated from the FKF last weekend after falling to minnows Bungoma All-Stars 5-4 on post-match penalties. Nyaudo now says that they must shift focus to winning matches in the league.

"The Shield Cup is behind us now and it is only logical that we give our all in the league. All our focus is now there and I can say we took vital lessons from the weekend loss.

“Those who got to play now know that the best result is when you do your business in 90 minutes.

"In the league, we try as much as possible to avoid defeat and I believe after the weekend experience we will see a better Ulinzi side, ready to do it for the badge and the name in the front of the jersey," Nyaudo told the club's official website.

The tactician says the Soldiers are ready for the piled fixtures and the main thing will be a positive approach that will help them win.

“We agreed to support the and FKF on the calendar change; the cost it comes with is squeezed matches but I can say we are up to the task and we will prepare well with the squad we have and we hope to go through all these with a positive approach for positive results."

Ulinzi Stars will take on FC in their next league outing.