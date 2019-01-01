Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo calls for caution ahead of Posta Rangers duel

Both Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers recorded rare victories in the last league outings

coach Dunstan Nyaudo is hopeful that the win against AFC will be the turning point for his side.

Nyaudo finally picked maximum points after six winless runs punctuated by five draws and a defeat.

Daniel Waweru’s goal an Ingwe side that had lost four successive matches before the latest setback handed the Soldiers three vital points away at the Kenyatta Stadium.

And with another away fixture waiting when they Nyaudo’s charges tackle Posta , the coach termed the victory as a ‘good starting point’ to a return to normalcy after weeks of pressure as the team registered unfavorable results.

“There was a lot of pressure and getting the win was a relief. It had started affecting even the players and so it was a big boost to them and will propel them to the next assignment.”

Article continues below

Nyaudo however, has called for caution from his players when they face another struggling side- on Saturday.

“In the next game, we are playing Posta Rangers, who are also struggling as we were and also like our last opponents, Leopards. So to approach them we will need a lot of caution and seriousness. We are definitely looking to start a good run and keep the momentum,” Nyaudo told Ulinzistars.com.

The Soldiers are currently 11th on the league standings with 17 points.