Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso reveals why they lost to AFC Leopards

The defeat to Ingwe was their second consecutive reverse after they lost to Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has blamed lack of proper communication for their defeat to AFC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

AFC Leopards managed to claim a 1-0 win away from home after Brian Marita intercepted and scored from a headed ball, following a mix-up between defender Hassan Mohamed and goalkeeper James Saruni.

Speaking of the incident which led to the goal, Nyangweso admitted that communication in the defensive areas was lacking in their match against Ingwe.

“We got our chances and we did not utilise them, they got their just one chance and scored and that is the reality of the game," Nyangweso said in his post-match interview with KPL.

"The match was good but the lack of communication between the keeper (Saruni) and defender (Mohamed), was poor so I blame them for that. We just gave them the goal."

The coach, who has now lost two of his three matches in charge, added that it is up to the players to decide how they want to perform in the next game.

“It is the players who are playing they have to decide how they want us to move on because it will not be good to lose the next game. Losing twice on the trot paints a very poor image of us,” added Nyangweso.

The soldiers have two tough games coming up in the KPL - they have an away trip to Kenyatta Stadium on April 10 to play before hosting four days later.

The loss meant that Ulinzi Stars slid to 12th on the KPL table while AFC Leopards jumped to 10th. Ulinzi Stars have equal points with (11th) and (13th).