Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso ready to 'punch' Gor Mahia

The Soldiers have vowed to gun down K'Ogalo when the two sides face off in a league match on Sunday

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is up for the fight ahead of his side's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Sunday.

The Soldiers will travel to Moi Stadium in Kisumu to face K'Ogalo for the first time this season and Nyangweso is confident that his side will be ready for the challenge ahead.

“No game is easy; we prepare for Gor Mahia knowing we are facing a tough opponent and they are also among the top teams at the moment,” Nyangweso told the club’s official website.

"They have good midfielders and that is the backbone of their success; I will be keen on ensuring they do not dominate in that section.

“What I can say in general is that we will give them a good contest. We have to bring our ‘A’ game; we will punch when they punch; we will fight."

A double strike by Elvis Nandwa helped the Soldiers win their most recent match against K’Ogalo, played last season, after their first KPL clash in this campaing was rescheduled due to Gor Mahia's involvement in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Last year's win was Ulinzi Stars’ first against Gor Mahia since March 2013, when they won courtesy of a pair of goals from Evans Amuoka.

Since 2010, Ulinzi Stars have won just two of their away games against the 18-time KPL champions. Gor Mahia have, on their part, managed five wins at home against the Soldiers across the aforementioned period.