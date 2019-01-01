Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso going for victory against Kakamega Homeboyz

The Soldiers won the first match under Nyangweso and the coach is eager to get his second win against Homeboyz

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has asked his players to deliver another win when they face Kakamega on Wednesday.

Nyangweso will be taking charge of the team for the second time since replacing Dunstan Nyaudo, and admitted that he hopes the morale shown on the training ground will be replicated at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The Soldiers dispatched 2-1 at the Afraha Stadium in Nyangweso's first match in charge, while Homeboyz were victors away from home when they picked maximum points against .

“We have had good preparations and the morale is high as we go to the Homeboyz game. We want to build on the win over Sony Sugar but we know it will be different against Homeboyz," the tactician told the club’s official portal.

“They are doing well this season and they won’t want to let their home fans down. They are above us in the standings and definitely that shows their quality but we will plan well for the game and try to secure three more points to boost our campaign."

Ulinzi Stars will be without the services of defender Omar Mbongi for the match but the coach hopes that he will fill the void with the available players.

“Mbongi is an exceptional player and he is also very experienced. We will definitely miss him but we will not lack options to replace. I believe the player coming in is equally good,” added Nyangweso.

Homeboyz have two more points than Ulinzi Stars though the latter has played one fewer game. Their last meeting, at the Afraha Stadium, ended in a goalless draw.