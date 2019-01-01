Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso blames poor officiating after Sofapaka draw

The draw ensured that Nyangweso picked his third point since replacing Dunstan Nyaudo at the Nakuru-based club

coach Benjamin Nyangweso has blamed the referee after his side registered a 0-0 draw against in Machakos on Wednesday.

Nyangweso, who was overseeing his fourth match in charge of the Soldiers since he was re-appointed, squarely blamed the second assistant referee for denying his team a clean penalty and a goal.

The coach was referring to the penalty appeal denied after Elvis Nandwa was tripped in the box by Faina Jacob and Oscar Wamalwa’s 5th-minute goal that was also disallowed for offside by the assistant referee.

Nyangweso also said that they should have pulled a win had Enosh Ochieng and Omar Mbongi been clinical with the chances they squandered. Ochieng failed to beat Batoto Ba Mungu keeper Justin Ndikumana in a one-on-one situation in the 85th minute.

“I don’t know why we did not win this match. The second assistant referee denied us two clear chances and that affected our motivation in the game.

"Apart from failing to use our chances, I think we were denied quite a clear call by the assistant referee when Nandwa was also fouled in the box.

“I think there is something wrong with the officiating in our league. We lost our chances, Enosh lost one that could have won the match. I also think maybe it was a bit of bad luck.” the coach, who has won one match and lost two, lamented during his post-match interview.

Nyangweso hopes to fix the weakness that was witnessed before their next match against .

“I will go to the drawing board and work on the frailties. I think in our next match we will improve,” he concluded.

The Soldiers are 10th on the log with 26 points and are now equal to their last time tormentors AFC .