Ulinzi Stars boosted by Birgen's return ahead of Tusker FC game

The Soldiers will, however, miss the services of three influential players in their game against the Brewers

are set to welcome defender Brian Birgen for Sunday's game against FC at Ruaraka Grounds.

The right-back has missed the team's last four Kenyan Premier League ( ) games owing to an ankle injury, leaving Byron Odanga to fill the void. However, goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo and striker Mark Bikokwa are still out nursing hamstring injuries.

"This game comes too soon for them; they can’t be cleared for the Sunday match but we expect that after two weeks they will be ready to resume training," Ulinzi Stars team doctor John Imboywa is quoted by the club's website.

The four-time league champions will also miss the services of their top striker Oscar Wamalwa who has scored seven goals this season. The attacker has accumulated five yellow cards this season warranting him a one-match suspension.

The Soldiers won the last meeting at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru by a solitary goal and will be targeting a double against the Brewers who are leading the league with 37 points. Ulinzi are fourth on 34 points. The match will be played on Sunday from 2 pm.

Kakamega and are placed second and third on the table respectively.