Ulinzi Stars' Benjamin Nyangweso targets AFC Leopards scalp

The tactician believes his charges have a chance of defeating Ingwe this weekend in the top-tier assignment

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is adamant his charges are ready for the game against AFC .

The two giants will play each other in the Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium. The Soldiers are oozing from confidence after beating last weekend by a solitary goal while Ingwe are currently riding high in the top tier and last Sunday they claimed a 2-1 win against .

It is going to be an entertaining game and Nyangweso believes the Nakuru based side can claim maximum points.

"Just like any other coach, I have been preparing my players to win the game," Nyangweso told Goal on Thursday.

"Leopards are currently playing good football, they are in top form and we know it is going to be a tough match. However, we have prepared well and I know on the material day we will deliver."

The tactician says the win against Tusker last weekend means nothing and it will not have a role to play on Saturday.

"It is gone; [Tusker] have a different style as compared to Leopards. Yes, it was good we managed to win against [Tusker] but we have to focus. Last weekend's result have nothing to do with our game against [Leopards]," Nyangweso concluded.

Ulinzi are currently sixth on the table having collected 12 points from their last seven games.