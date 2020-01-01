Ulinzi Stars and Tusker less active in summer FKF transfer window

The two clubs did not spend big in the transfer window which opened on August 1 and closed on November 6

and were the least active teams during the FKF Premier League summer transfer window which closed at midnight on November 6.

Though the transfer window was extended for another six days, the two clubs had fewer activities with Ulinzi signing only three players and lost none while Tusker brought on board four and lost three.

The new players at Ulinzi are Hamisi Abadalla from (Water Works FC), Oliver Rutto (Water Works FC), and Michael Onyango (Kahawa United FC) while Tusker signed Jimmy Ndungi from (Tusker Youth FC), Wellington Ochieng from ( FC), Christopher Oruchum (AFC ), and Kevin MONYI ( ).

The three players who left Tusker are striker Timothy Otieno, who signed for Zambian side Napsa Stars FC, Gabriel Wandera who moved to FC, and Peter Ngugi, who is yet to get a new club.

It was not the same for the other giants as Gor Mahia signed 17 players among them Andrew Juma from ( ), Tito Okello (Vipers SC, ), Bertrand Nkofor (Al Mudhaibi FC, Oman), Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports SC, Rwanda), John Macharia (FC Guria Lanchkuti, Georgia), Andrew Malisero (Commercial FC), Samuel Njau (Western Stima).

Others include striker Benson Omalla (Western Stima), John Ochieng ( Sugar), Frank Odhiambo (Bongonaya FC), Gad Mathews (Kisumu All-Stars), Kennedy Odhiambo (Western Stima), Levis Opiyo (Nairobi City Stars), Dickson Raila (Masawa), Sydney Wahongo (Western Stima) and Kelvin Wesonga (Western Stima).

However, the reigning champions also released 15 from their ranks, they include Uganda defender Shafiq Batambuze, Lawrence Juma ( ), Joash Onyango (Simba SC, ), Wellington Ochieng (Tusker), Elvis Ronack (Nzoia Sugar), Kennedy Otieno (Western Stima), Boniface Omondi (Wazito), David Mapigano (Azam FC, Tanzania).

Others are Dickson Ambundo (Dodoma Jiji FC, Tanzania), Juma Balinya (KCCA FC, Uganda), Clinton Okoth (Wazito), Fredrick Odhiambo (Wazito FC), Alphonse Omija ( ), Edwin Lavatsa, and Ghanaian Jackson Owusu.

AFC Leopards, who are seeking to end their 21-year wait for the league title, were also actively involved as they signed 13 players among them Harrison Mwendwa from (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Unattached), Peter Thiong’o (Kakamega ), Caleb Olilo (Nairobi Stima), Washington Munene (Wazito, Loan Deal Made Permanent), Yusuf Mainge (FK Porohnie, Slovakia, Return from Loan).

Others are Sellasie Otieno (Liberty Sports Academy, On Loan), Lewis Bandi (Hakati Sportiff), Fabrice Mugheni (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Alexandre Kouame (Kalighat Milan Sangha FC, ), Gideon Waja ( II, Canada), Duncan Otieno (Nkana FC, Zambia), and Bienvenue Shaka (Etoile Du Sahel, ).

In the process, Ingwe lost nine players - Dan Musamali (Nzoia Sugar, On Loan), Daniel Kakai (Zoo FC, On Loan), Vincent Oburu (Wazito), Christopher Oruchum (Tusker), Maxwel Mulili (Zoo FC, On Loan), Francis Manoa, Vincent Wonder Odongo, Luis Tera and Clark Achuka.

, who earned promotion to the top-flight after beating Kisumu All-Stars 5-3 on post-match penalties in a promotion playoff battle, have, however, not been included in the final transfer list released by FKF.