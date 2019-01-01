Ulinzi Stars 0-1 AFC Leopards: Ingwe gun down Soldiers to continue upward surge

Ingwe will now prepare to face Kakamega Homeboyz on April 10 while Ulinzi Stars will be at home against Vihiga United

A resurgent AFC registered their second successive Kenyan Premier League ( ) win after gunning down 1-0 on Sunday.

The win at Afraha Stadium follows one at Kenyatta Stadium last time out where AFC Leopards were 2-0 winners over Sugar, and they have now leapfrogged Ulinzi Stars on the KPL table.

Whyvone Isuza, after scoring an early goal against Chemelil Sugar, was almost it again at Afraha when he found the back of the net in the first minute but his goal was ruled out by assistant referee Jane Cherono for offside.

A good combination involving Eugene Muakngula and Isuza could have yielded a goal but Hassan Mohamed's timely intervention rescued Ulinzi Stars again, as Leopards continued to attack with zeal and precision.

Ulinzi Stars had their first attempt on goal through John Njuguna but Jairus Adira had no difficulty in dealing with the challenge. Elvis Nandwa, who initially appeared to be in an offside position, managed to beat the off-side trap but his goal-bound shot from close range was pushed away by keeper Adira in the 21st minute.

Bonaventure Muchika was unlucky to see his accurate header parried away by Adira in goal in the 42nd minute, after the former Muhoroni Youth star met a corner delivered by Omar Mbongi.

The rebounded ball was met by Nandwa and his second attempt on goal hit Isuza's arm but the referee saw no reason to award the home side a penalty.

Hassan Mohamed’s error in the 48th minute handed Brian Marita an easy opportunity and he made no mistake with a clinical strike. Mohamed headed back across goal and expected Saruni to collect the ball but Marita was lurking around, intercepted the ball and planted it in the back of the net.

The U-23 star Ibrahim Shambi managed to beat Adira with a long-range shot but was unluckily denied by the post in the 86th minute.

Ulinzi Stars XI: James Saruni (GK), Brian Birgen, Hassan Mohamed, Bonaventure Muchika, Omar Mbongi, Boniface Onyango, John Kago, Elvis Nandwa, Daniel Waweru, John Njuguna, Enosh Ochieng.

Subs: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Ibrahim Shambi, Harun Mwale, George Omondi, Ezekiel Okare, Bernard Ongoma, Oscar Wamalwa.

AFC Leopards XI: Adira Jairus ayumba Soter, Kipyegon Isaac, Salim Abdallah, Mainge Yusuf, Marita Brian, Isuzza Whyvonne, Shami Kibwana, Mukangula Eugene, Oburu Vincent, Okaka Aziz.

Subs: Bakame Eric, Sikhayi Dennis, Asad Mousa, Kamura Robinson, Kaheza Marcel, Sekazza Ivan, Achuka Clark.