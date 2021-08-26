'Ulimwengu was not helping Gor Mahia' - Omollo on why Burundian was released

The tactician has further stated Bright Star Tito Okello was not the type of striker the club needed

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo insists Burundi international Jules Ulimwengu was let go because he was not helping the team.

The attacker finished the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League with eight goals, finishing as K'Ogalo's top scorer. According to the former immediate Posta Rangers coach, it was not enough for him to stay at the club for another season.

'Ulimwengu's contribution was zero'

"Many people are questioning why we have let the player leave, but to be honest, he was doing nothing to help the team, not a quality player as some believe," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"Yes, he scored eight goals but he would have easily grabbed 20. From the technical aspect, he was not the kind of player we needed. His contribution to the team apart from the goals was zero.

"It was a joint decision because we want to have a better team for the new season."

Why was Okello axed?

Apart from Ulimwengu, South Sudan striker Tito Okello was also shown the door. He managed five goals in the league and as many in the FKF Shield Cup, which, according to the former Harambee Star, was not enough.

"How can you score just five goals in the league while you are the main striker in the team?" Omolo posed the question.

Article continues below

"Yes, he might have given his best but it was not enough for the club. We need a striker who can consistently score and help the team meet the set objectives. We believe Okello would have scored more, or done a lot to convince us to retain him but it was not the case."

Gor Mahia finished the season in the eighth position with 45 points but will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup after winning the Shield Cup.

They have a task of replacing their former captain Kenneth Muguna, who left for Azam FC in the Tanzania Mainland League, Charles Momanyi who is set to be unveiled at Tusker, and Clifton Miheso who is a free agent.