Ulimwengu reveals why he signed for Gor Mahia from Rayon Sports

The 21-year-old forward reveals the reason he landed at K’Ogalo despite strong interest from rivals Ingwe

new signing Jules Ulimwengu has revealed why he opted to sign for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

K’Ogalo managed to beat rivals AFC to the services of the 21-year-old forward after they unveiled him on Friday on a two-year contract from Rwanda giants Rayon Sports.

Gor Mahia have been desperate to land the forward after the departure of Francis Afriyie, Gnamien Yikpe, Juma Balinya, and Boniface Omondi, all in one year.

Ulinwengu, who managed to score 12 goals for Rayon last season, has now revealed why it was easy for him to settle for the transfer to Gor Mahia.

“It was a long journey and difficult to make it from Rwanda but I want to thank God I arrived safely, and my main target in is to work with my colleagues to make sure Gor Mahia retains the league title and leaves a good mark in the Caf Caf ,” Ulimwengu told Gor Mahia TV.

“I don’t think I have a difficult task playing for this club, I am not alone, we have other quality players in this team and I know God will help us to achieve our target.

“Gor Mahia is big a team, I have been following them while in Rwanda and I knew I was coming to a big club and that is why I did not hesitate to sign for them, I will now have to work hard every day in training to make sure I cement my position in the club, I am happy to be at Gor Mahia.”

Apart from turning out for Burundi national team, the center-forward has previously played for a number of clubs in Africa including Vital’O FC, LLB Sports 4 Africa FC, Sunrise FC, and recently Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

After losing five players – Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, Omondi, and keeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC – Gor Mahia have been actively involved in the current transfer window.

Some of the new signings at Gor Mahia include Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from , Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, and John Ochieng from Sugar.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are still set to lose more players with confirming they are in talks to sign Lawrence Juma, while defender Charles Momanyi is yet to renew his contract and is being linked with a move to .

Another player, Jackson Owusu, left for his native and is yet to confirm whether he will return ahead of the new season.