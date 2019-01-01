Hoeness: Bayern will know more about Kovac replacement in three weeks

Uli Hoeness was asked about former boss Niko Kovac and who could replace him at Bayern Munich.

president Uli Hoeness said the champions will know more about Niko Kovac's replacement in three weeks.

Head coach Kovac departed following Saturday's humiliating 5-1 loss to , which left Bayern fourth in the table and four points off the pace.

The departure ended a 16-month stay for Kovac, who won the league and DFB-Pokal last campaign before experiencing an up-and-down start to this season.

In addition to the Frankfurt loss, Bayern have suffered a defeat against while also dropping points against , and in Bundesliga play.

The defending Bundesliga champions also fell in the German Super Cup, losing 2-0 to to kickstart the campaign.

Hans Flick has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Wednesday's match against Olympiacos and Saturday's Bundesliga blockbuster with Borussia Dortmund.

After that, the international break will see a pause in the club schedule with Bayern's next match coming on November 23 against .

Asked about Kovac and the search for a new coach amid links to Ralf Rangnick, 's Erik ten Hag, Arsene Wenger, Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho, Hoeness told reporters: "Everything has been said already about this topic. I think our press release yesterday [Sunday] evening was very detailed.

"I can't say what will happen the next weeks either. It's not so important now, as we got three weeks now to consider how to deal with it. I think we did well.

"We always had a good relation to Niko Kovac. We came to a mutual agreement. There is no dirty laundry to wash. I've had a phone call with him today, everything is fine. I got the feeling that he is now free from a huge pressure.

"Now we play against Olympiacos and then against Dortmund. In three weeks in Dusseldorf we will know how to continue."​

Ajax boss Ten Hag has already spoken out against reports that he could leave the Dutch side this season, saying that he's committed to seeing out the campaign with the Eredivisie frontrunners.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with Olympiacos, Bayern have won all three of their Champions League matches to start the group stage, having previously beaten the Greek side in Greece while also winning against and .