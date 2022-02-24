Ukraine-Russia invasion: Schalke removes sponsor Gazprom from their shirt
German second tier outfit Schalke have announced that they will be removing Gazprom sponsorship from the club’s shirts following advances by Russian troops onto Ukrainian soil.
With political tension mounting in Eastern European, Russian military forces have invaded neighbouring Ukraine on the orders of president Vladimir Putin.
Schalke are among those to have severed professional ties with Russia and leading companies from that region, with a defiant stance being taken against actions that have been widely condemned.
What has been said?
A statement from Schalke on the club’s official website reads: “In view of the events, development and escalation of the past few days, FC Schalke 04 has decided to remove the lettering of its main sponsor - "GAZPROM" - from the jerseys.
“This step follows discussions with GAZPROM Germania. Instead, "Schalke 04" will be on the chest of the Royal Blues.”
