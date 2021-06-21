Ugly or beautiful goal’ all Tusker needed was three points against Kariobangi Sharks – Matano

The veteran tactician states their main focus was to win the match against Sharks and it did not matter how they got the goal

Tusker coach Robert Matano has explained his happiness after the team returned to winning ways in the FKF Premier League following a 1-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

The Brewers went into the game at the back of two defeats – 1-0 against AFC Leopards in the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup and 1-0 defeat against Posta Rangers in the top-flight – and according to the veteran tactician, all the Brewers needed from Sharks was three points.

What has been said?

“It doesn’t matter if the goal we scored was done beautifully or it was an ugly one, the most important thing was the three points, nothing else, we came looking for the three points, we have battled hard and I am happy we have achieved what we wanted from the game,” Matano told Goal after the game.

“The team has shown me they really wanted to play and win the game, we played very well especially in the first half but wasted many chances but to me, what we needed is the points, whichever way the goal could have come, ugly or beautiful, we needed three points and we are happy.”

Matano also took his time to laud his players for a solid display admitting he is still hurt with the defeat they suffered against Posta Rangers, which denied them a chance to open a gap at the top of the 18-team table.

“After losing in the Shield Cup [against AFC] and against Posta, a game which I still don’t understand how we lost because of how we played and dominated it, we wanted to bounce back badly and I am happy the boys have done the job.”

What did Sharks coach Muluya say?

On his part, Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya rued the team’s missed penalty from Douglas Mokaya, which could have brought them back into the game at 1-1.

“We got a penalty after they had taken the lead and we missed to score, and it becomes difficult for us to get back into the game after the miss,” Muluya told Goal.

“We now have to work on scoring goals, we have not found the back of the net for the last four matches and it is not a good sign, and then we got a good chance to score, and we missed from the penalty spot.

“But credit also to Tusker goalkeeper Michael [Wanjala], he has now saved three penalties against us this season, he saved this one and also saved two against Erick Kapaito at Kasarani, but had we scored from the spot, then maybe we could have pushed them to the end.”

The win helped Tusker to cut KCB’s lead at the top to one point, the Brewers are now on 41 points while the Bankers have 42, and Gor Mahia are third on 37 points.