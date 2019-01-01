Uganda’s Watoto Wasoka among the finalists for Fifa Diversity Award

The Kampala-based academy will be feted during a special ceremony set to be held in Milan on September 22

Watoto Wasoka from are among the three finalists for the 2019 Fifa Diversity Award.

Through their community-based projects, Fútbol Más Foundation and PlayOnside, Watoto Wasoka have championed diversity, fought discrimination and promoted integration through football.

“Now in its fourth year, the Fifa Diversity Award continues to be a platform to showcase, recognise and celebrate a wide range of organisations championing diversity and anti-discrimination through the power of football,” said Federico Addiechi, Fifa’s Head of Sustainability & Diversity.

“We are proud to have such inspiring finalists to share their best practice and commitment in this area, and are delighted to support, honour and highlight the incredible work they are doing.”

The winner of the 2019 award will be revealed at a special ceremony in Milan on Sunday, September 22.

The programme will include a keynote speech from Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura, a discussion on the impact of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 with Laura Georges, secretary-general of the French FA, and panels with the finalists and experts in diversity.

Since 2009, Watoto Wasoka have been using football with the intention of reducing the number of street children in Kampala’s slums, providing them with access to the local school system and support to better integrate into their communities.

To promote the inclusion of these children into the community, Watoto Wasoka also sensitise the community to the situation of street children and children living in slums.

The winner of the award will be chosen by a jury comprising 11 prominent names from football and the promotion of diversity in sport, including a representative of the winner of the 2018 edition, the Horn of Africa Development Initiative ( ).