Ugandan Umaru Kasumba scores late to help Sofapaka sink Kariobangi Sharks

Coach John Baraza continued with his fine run since taking charge as Batoto Ba Mungu ended Shark’s unbeaten run

Kariobangi Sharks’ ten-match unbeaten run came to an end after they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Sofapaka on Sunday.

Sofapaka overcame an early injury scare after Dennis Odhiambo was pulled out, as Umaru Kasumbu scored late deep into stoppage time to help the side grab their third straight victory of the season under the tutelage of coach John Baraza.

Former Ulinzi Stars forward Cliff Kasuti gave Sofapaka the lead in the 27th minute and the Ugandan struck late in the extra time to hand coach William Muluya his first league defeat this season. Kasuti poked the ball from close range after Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba spilled a corner from Hillary Asieche.

Sofapaka took their tally to 17 points from 11 matches while Sharks have two less.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: John Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Sven Yidah, Shaphan Oyugi, Vincent Wasambo, James Mazembe, Sidney Lokale, Henry Juma.