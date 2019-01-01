Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala thanks Tusker after transfer to Gor Mahia

The Ugandan joined the Kenyan champions on transfer deadline day after reports of a fall-out with Robert Matano

Hashim Sempala has penned a touching message to the FC fraternity after concluding his move to .

The Ugandan midfielder, who was Tusker’s captain before the deadline day transfer, penned a two-year deal with the Green Army.

Subsequently, he has stated in a short message on his Facebook page that he is thankful to his former coaches, fans, and teammates for allowing them to be part of the team.

He has also promised K'Ogalo fans that he will not disappoint them.

“I will officially say that am a sirkal. I will thank the management of Tusker FC for the services, time, love and friendship we shared for the 2 and half seasons. And to you the players of Tusker thanks for believing in me and wish you the best," Sempala's statement read.

“To the fans of Tusker, I can’t thank you enough for the unconditional love you showed me. To my new home Gor Mahia, I promise that I won't disappoint you.”

After signing for the 18-time Premier League ( ) champions the Ugandan told Goal in an interview that he was delighted to switch his allegiances.

Article continues below

“I am delighted to join the Kenyan champions and this is a big move for me in my career and I will strive to help the club achieve the targets they set for the season. I have always loved to play for Gor Mahia and I thank God that I finally have the chance to turn out for the great club.”

His arrival at Gor Mahia follows the departure of Humphrey Mieno, himself a former Tusker player, to Ethiopia where he is on the books of St George.

Sempala joined Tusker in 2016 and managed to win the Kenyan Premier League title in his maiden season, and crowned it with the GOTV .