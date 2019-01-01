Ugandan Hashim Sempala named the new Tusker captain for 2018/19 season

The brewers are preparing to face Ulinzi Stars in a league match on Sunday, hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat

Tusker FC have appointed Ugandan Hashim Sempala as the new captain.

Sempala, who has been with the club for over two years, takes over from veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng’, who will be elevated to the technical bench. Peter Nzuki and Michael Madoya will serve as Sempala’s assistants.

Sempala has been quoted by the club's official portal saying that he will give the best to ensure the team continues to perform better. “First and foremost I want to thank the technical bench and the management for entrusting me to lead this great club.

“To the outgoing captains, Lloyd and Duncan you have guided us and brought us together as a team through your time. It is not an easy task I will do my best with my fellow captains Peter Nzuki and Madoya Michael to make sure that we lead this club for the better.”

