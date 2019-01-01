Uganda will test whether Harambee Stars are ready for Afcon qualifiers - Mwendwa

The FKF president believes the friendly matches lined up for the national team will help the country to assess their readiness for Group G qualifiers

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has stated the friendly matches lined up for Harambee Stars will help prepare the team for 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to play three friendly matches in the coming weeks starting with on Sunday, and then face Libya and Mozambique.

New coach Francis Kimanzi has been leading the team in training during the build-up for the match against the Cranes and Mwendwa feels the former assistant coach is building a different team to what came before.

“We have given the coach enough room and time to prepare his own team,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“There looks to be a new and promising generation of players cropping up.”

The FKF supremo further explained how the friendly matches will help Kenya face , Togo, and Comoro Islands in the 2021 Afcon qualifications.

“Kenya have another two matches against Libya and against Mozambique and I hope these three matches are enough before we leave for Cairo [for Group G's opening match against ] in November,” Mwendwa continued.

“It is the best time to assess ourselves after Afcon because in football dynamics really change fast.

“I hope we are ready for the game but the most important things are the assessment thereafter; where we need to strengthen and many more."

Mwendwa confirmed enough security will be witnessed at Kasarani Stadium as Kenya and Uganda face-off for the first time since March 2017.

“It is going to be a normal match as we have faced Uganda before and we will also face them in Cecafa tournament in the near future," Mwendwa added.

"Security will be guaranteed both inside and outside the stadium."

The match has been scheduled to start at 16:00 with match tickets being sold at Sh200 for all-round access.