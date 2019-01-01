Uganda Premier League 2019/20 Fixtures: KCCA to start title defense against Wakiso Giants FC

The capital city outfit will start their campaign with a match at Lugogo Stadium against Purple Sharks

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) fixtures for the new 2019/20 season have been released.

The league will start on August 29 as matchday one is expected to run until August 31.

The league champions KCCA FC will face Wakiso Giants at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo in the second day of matchday one as they will start the defense of their record title. Newly-promoted Kyetume will have a taste of the top-tier when they clash against Sports Club Villa at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole on August 29.

The league manager Paul Kabaikaramu revealed there are expected changes to the fixtures as some teams may have to shift their home grounds.

"The home venues for most clubs which did not meet the club licensing standards will be changed once their preferred home grounds are improved and made better," Kabaikaramu is quoted as saying by Kawowo Sports.

Matchday One fixtures:

August 29: Kyetume Football Club v Sports Club Villa (Namboole Stadium),

August 30: URA FC v Maroons FC (Namboole Stadium), Bright Stars FC v Vipers SC (Wankulukuku Stadium) BUL FC v Express FC (Njeru Technical Centre), Onduparaka FC v Police FC (Luzira Stadium),

August 31: Tooro United FC v Busoga United (WankulukukuStadium), KCCA FC v Wakiso Giants FC (Lugogo Stadium), Mbarara City FC v Proline FC (Luzira Stadium)