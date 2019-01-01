Uganda know Harambee Stars "can cause difficulty to anyone" - Okwi

The former Simba SC striker claims they will be cautious during their friendly against Kenya at Kasarani

and Al Ittihad striker Emmanuel Okwi has admitted are able to challenge them during Sunday's friendly international.

Okwi, who will captain the Cranes for the showdown, claims they are ready to counter the expected hurdle Harambee Stars will place before them during the test match.

“Everyone respects Kenya in Africa and we know what they are capable of doing but we are not only looking at their strength alone, we are also looking at our own strength as the nation of Uganda and we are ready to give a good match,” Okwi told Goal at Kasarani.

“Actually, people should enjoy this match.”

Meanwhile, coach Andalla Mubiru has equally promised good football from his charges.

Article continues below

“We are going to compete and try to play high-level football here against them [Kenya] and we hope to entertain our fans with pure football,” Mubiru told Goal.

“Kenya are a good team and can cause difficulty to anyone but we have prepared enough and we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Uganda are in Group B in the 2021 qualifiers with Burkina Faso and Malawi, as well as the winners from Seychelles and South Sudan.