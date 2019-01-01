Uganda friendly a platform to test new Harambee Stars players - Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach hopes to see how new faces in the national team will perform against the Cranes

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has stated he will use the friendly against to gauge the new players in the squad.

will face the Cranes in an East African Derby at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

“We have summoned mostly new players and those who got new clubs recently like Cliff Nyakeya and as a coach it would be very important to see how they have progressed,” Kimanzi told Goal at Kasarani.

The gaffer hopes the week-long preparations will help harden the new players before the game.

“There should be no worries from their side [the new ones] given it is their first international match,” Kimanzi continued.

“We have had enough preparation and we hope on Sunday we will get some positive results.”

The former and FC coach added he was not worried by the level of experience between Uganda and his charges.

“In terms of experience, both Kenya and Uganda can be at the same level and for sure they [Uganda] will come with a single aim of winning the match.

“For Harambee Stars, a win will be welcome but the major reason for the friendly match is to gauge our own players especially the local guys. We will field them and see what they can give to the national team.”

Kimanzi could hand Brian Otieno and Collins Agade of , Hillary Wandera of Tusker, and Moses Mudavadi of Kakamega full debuts after including them in his provisional squad.

The tactician will not have captain Victor Wanyama, midfielder Johanna Omollo and defender Joseph Okumu for the weekend match.