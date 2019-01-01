Uganda defy Fifa and order Magogo probe in World Cup tickets resale

The Minister of Sports Janet Museveni orders the Inspector General of Government to investigate the official who has been convicted of an offence

Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has directed sanctioned Fufa president Moses Magogo to be investigated further for the resale of 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets.

Fifa had in October found Magogo guilty of the offence and subsequently slapped him with a fine of CHF 10,000 (USh37 million) and handed him a two-month ban from football-related matters.

The world football governing body warned Ugandan authorities from prosecuting Magogo further since the matter had been settled.

“Whereas Fifa respects the laws of the land where its member association operates, it is imperative to note the offences Magogo entered into a plea bargain with Fifa are exclusively Fifa related regulations,” Fifa warned in October.

“It is, therefore, our duty to inform the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) any acts that may lead to violation of Fifa Statutes Art. 24, para 2(1) may lead to sanctions up to suspension of Fufa which will automatically imply suspension of Fifa forward funding and participation of Uganda National Football teams and representative clubs from international football.”

But Museveni has, regardless of the standing warning from Fifa, ordered their Inspector General of Government to investigate the official.

“I appreciate the concern you have raised in your letter that Moses Magogo was sentenced by Fifa for resale of Fifa tickets meant for Ugandans after pleading guilty to the offence and that his actions are not befitting his stay in the office of Fufa President to receive public funds from the government,” Museveni said in a letter in possession of Goal.

The letter was in response to the Member of Parliament for Makindye West, through his advocates Mulindwa Associates & Co. Advocates in October.

The minister went further to explain they have sought legal advice from the relevant authorities in the country over the upcoming probe.

“I wish to accordingly inform you that regarding this matter, which is also a concern to my office, the ministry has taken relevant actions,” the statement added.

“The Permanent Secretary of Sports and Education has sought for legal opinion and guidance from the Solicitor General in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on the way forward for government to proceed with this matter in view of the facts and information that have been received on the matter.

“I have also requested the IGG to investigate this matter in view of the law of Uganda and take appropriate further action as necessary.”