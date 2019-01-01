Uganda Cranes are better than Harambee Stars - Matano

The Brewers coach is adamant Cranes have a better squad compared to Kenya who are re-building for future assignments

FC head coach Robert Matano believes Cranes have the upper hand against Harambee Stars.

The neighbouring countries will play each other in an international friendly at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday. The experienced tactician feels the Cranes have a better-experienced squad compared to their hosts.

"I will not be surprised if Uganda win on Sunday, they are currently better than Harambee Stars," Matano told Goal on Thursday.

" is currently re-building and you can tell from the players called by coach Kimanzi [Francis]. The Uganda squad has been together for a long time and they have players who are more experienced than us. They have the upper hand compared to Kenya."

The veteran coach is, however, expecting a tough encounter at Kasarani between the two sides.

"It is a derby, and despite Uganda coming in stronger than Kenya, the latter will be at home and will not go down without a fight. It is going to be an interesting match," Matano concluded.

Uganda have not beaten Kenya since 2015; where they have lost once and drawn two games.