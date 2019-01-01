Uganda Cranes and Harambee Stars learn their Fifa World Rankings

There is no movement for the two countries which recently locked horns in a friendly match

and have remained static in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday.

Despite not moving an inch, Uganda Cranes remain East Africa's highest-ranked nation. Uganda Cranes are ranked 80th in the world while Kenya's Harambee Stars have remained static at position 107.

Kenya and Uganda played to a 1-1 draw in the last international break as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 qualifiers.

Rwanda's Amavubi are now ranked in position 130 which represents an upward movement of three places. Burundi have managed to rise four places and are now ranked 144th while Ethiopia have dropped one position to 151.

South Sudan have dropped four places and are now ranked in 173rd position when Djibouti have experienced a massive rise of nine places and are now placed at 186th worldwide.

Somalia have seen a rise of three places after beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in the first leg of the 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminary qualification before losing the second leg 3-1 in Harare.

Top six nations in Africa: (20 in the world), (29), (34), (38), (39) and (49).